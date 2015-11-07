Injured Navas absent from Costa Rica squad

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas will not feature in World Cup qualifiers against Haiti and Panama as he recovers from injury.

Navas injured his groin during Real Madrid's 1-0 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and he will play no part against Haiti on November 13 and Panama four days later, the Costa Rican Football Federation (FEDEFUTBOL) confirmed.

Herediano keeper Leonel Moreira takes Navas' place in Oscar Ramirez's 23-man squad.

Inexperienced trio Kendall Watson, Ronald Matarrita and Daniel Colindres have been included, while uncapped striker Ariel Rodriguez has also been selected alongside regulars Bryan Ruiz, Alvaro Saborio, Celso Borges and Junior Diaz.

"Considering the short time I have, I must draw on the experience, so call players who have participated in qualifying," said Ramirez.

"These are people that I know, they are experienced and according to the system I use.

"I do not think they will have trouble adapting to what we want."

Costa Rica will kick-off their road to Russia 2018 at home to Haiti on Friday before travelling to Panama four days later.





Squad in full: Esteban Alvarado (Trabzonspor), Leonel Moreira (Herediano), Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense); Johnny Acosta (Alajuelense), Francisco Calvo (Deportivo Saprissa), Junior Diaz (Darmstadt), Oscar Duarte (Club Brugge), Cristian Gamboa (West Brom), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Palermo), Ronald Matarrita (Alajuelense), David Myrie (Herediano), Kendall Watson (Vancouver Whitecaps); Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Christian Bolanos (Deportivo Saprissa), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna), Oscar Granados (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Montreal Impact); Bryan Ruiz (Sporting CP), Joel Campbell (Arsenal), Daniel Colindres (Deportivo Saprissa), Ariel Rodriguez (Deportivo Saprissa), Alvaro Saborio (DC United) Marco Urena (Midtjylland)