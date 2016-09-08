Injured Remy returns to Chelsea

Loic Remy has returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment on an ankle injury sustained in training, Crystal Palace have confirmed.

Remy signed a season-long loan deal at Palace on August 30 and has yet to make his debut for the club.

Palace confirmed in a statement released on Thursday that Remy is expected to be unavailable for "a number of weeks", while manager Alan Pardew bemoaned the loss of the striker.

"It is obviously a blow for the player and for us as a squad," said Pardew.

"He has just joined us and we were hoping he would play a big part in the team moving forward.

"He was looking great in training and this was an innocuous injury which can sometimes happen unfortunately."