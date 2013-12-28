Injured Rooney tipped to face Tottenham

Rooney missed Saturday's trip to Norwich City after suffering a recurrence of the groin problem that saw him sit out the League Cup quarter-final against Stoke City earlier this month.

But the Premier League champions are confident that the 28-year-old will be in contention to make an immediate return when Tottenham head north to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

"Wayne Rooney didn't travel to Norwich due to the recurrence of a groin strain. He should be available for #mufc vs @SpursOfficial on 1 Jan," confirmed United via the club's official Twitter account.

Rooney, on target in the 3-2 win at Hull City on Boxing Day, is United's top scorer this season with 11 goals in all competitions.

Manager David Moyes will be desperate to have Rooney at his disposal against Tottenham as he is already without the services of striker Robin van Persie, who is expected to return next month from a thigh problem.