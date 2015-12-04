Injured Sakho faces three-month absence

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho is to undergo surgery on his thigh injury on Saturday and is expected to miss around three months of action.

Sakho limped out of last Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to West Brom with the problem, before West Ham boss Slaven Bilic initially suggested the forward would miss up to eight weeks.

However, the 25-year-old met with specialists this week and will go under the knife at the weekend ahead of a likely return to action in early March.

"The Senegal international will undergo surgery on Saturday," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The expected rehabilitation time from the operation is expected to be approximately three months."

West Ham take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend looking to end a run of four Premier League games without victory.