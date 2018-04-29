Injured Stindl ruled out of Germany's World Cup plans

Lars Stindl's hopes of making Germany's World Cup squad are over after the Borussia Monchengladbach forward was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The 29-year-old attacker will need an operation and is expected to be sidelined for three months, denying him the chance to feature for his country in Russia.

Stindl - who scored the winning goal for Germany in the Confederations Cup final last year - was hurt in a first-half collision with Schalke defender Thilo Kehrer during the 1-1 Bundesliga draw on Saturday.

"To get injured at this time is very tough," he told the club's website.

"I am not able to help my team during this important part of the season and it is very bitter that my dream of playing at the Word Cup is now crushed."

Despite managing just six league goals in the campaign, Stindl was part of Joachim Low's national team squad for the high-profile friendlies against Spain and Brazil last month.