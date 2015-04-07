Injured Tevez out of Coppa Italia semi-final

Tevez initially complained of discomfort in the thigh during Monday's training but the club confirmed a day later that he would miss Tuesday's semi in Florence.

"Carlos Tevez will miss out on tonight’s Coppa Italia semi-final return leg clash with Fiorentina," the Italian champions said in a statement.

"He returns to Turin as a precautionary measure due to persistent discomfort felt from flexor muscle fatigue in his right thigh, an issue first reported during yesterday’s training.

"The Argentine forward will undergo further medical assessments tomorrow."

Juve trail in the tie 2-1, having suffered a rare defeat at the Juventus Stadium in early March.

Tevez's absence will likely prove a key miss for Massimiliano Allegri, with the Argentine having scored 25 goals in all competitions this term.