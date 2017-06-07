Injured Vardy withdraws from England's double header
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been forced to withdraw from England's squad to face Scotland and France.
Vardy had been one of four strikers named in Southgate's squad for the World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday and the friendly with France three days later.
However, the 30-year-old will play no part after picking up a knock during training on Tuesday.
"Jamie Vardy has left the England squad as a precaution after picking up a minor injury in training at St George's Park yesterday," a statement read.
We'll be without for this month's games after he picked up a minor injury yesterday. June 7, 2017
That leaves Jermain Defoe, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford as Southgate's striking options, Wayne Rooney having been left out of the original squad.
Despite Vardy's injury there is no recall for Rooney, as Southgate opts to stick with a 23-man squad.
