Injury doubt Ekdal included in Sweden's Euro 2016 squad

Albin Ekdal has been included in Sweden's 23-man squad for Euro 2016, despite the injured midfielder being a serious doubt for the tournament.

The Hamburg player suffered a deep cut to his back when falling onto a table while celebrating his club retaining their Bundesliga status at the weekend and it remains to be seen if he will recover in time to feature in France next month.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will captain a Swedish party that includes IFK Norrkoping forward Emir Kujovic, last year's top scorer in the Allsvenskan.

Coach Erik Hamren has also selected six members of the side that won the Euro Under-21 Championship last year.

"I think we have a good mix, with a world-class player taking a big responsibility for the team, as Zlatan is doing, but also the team taking a big responsibility for Zlatan," Hamren said.

Sweden - who were drawn in Group E for Euro 2016, alongside Belgium, Italy and the Republic of Ireland - play friendlies against Slovenia and Wales before travelling to France.

Hamren will step down after the tournament. The Swedish Football Federation have already confirmed Janne Andersson will take over as coach.

Goalkeepers: Andreas Isaksson (Kasimpasa), Robin Olsen (Copenhagen), Patrik Carlgren (AIK).

Defenders: Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Martin Olsson (Norwich City), Ludwig Augustinsson, Erik Johansson (Copenhagen), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Victor Lindelof (Benfica), Pontus Jansson (Torino).

Midfielders: Kim Kallstrom (Grasshoppers), Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow), Oscar Lewicki (Malmo), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Jimmy Durmaz (Olympiacos), Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland), Erkan Zengin (Trabzonspor), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Oscar Hiljemark (Palermo).

Attackers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Berg (Panathinaikos) John Guidetti (Celta de Vigo), Emir Kujovic (IFK Norrkoping).