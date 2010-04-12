Inler may move if price is right

The Swiss international, who has made more than 80 league appearances for Udinese side since arriving from FC Zurich in 2007, was reportedly on Arsene Wenger's wish-list nearly a year ago - along with Brazilian enforcer Felipe Melo - as the Gunners' faithful clamoured for a tough-tackling central midfielder to compliment flair players Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie, Denilson, Tomas Rosicky, Andrei Arshavin and Theo Walcott.

Arsenal ended up signing neither but have still managed to stay in contention for Premier League glory in 2009/10, having been eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by holders Barcelona.

But the likelihood of Wenger making a new move for Inler during the close-season has diminshed, after agent Dino Lamberti revealed that it will take a lucrative offer to persuade Udinese to cash-in on their prize asset.

"If an important offer arrives for us and Udinese, then we will consider it," he told Tuttomercatoweb.com.

"But for me Udinese is a fantastic club and staying another year would be good for Inler's development in terms of playing for a big international club in the future."

