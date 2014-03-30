Insigne confident of Italy World Cup call-up
Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne believes his current form in Serie A will help him achieve his goal of playing for Italy at the FIFA World Cup.
The 22-year-old has represented his country on four occasions, starting against Bulgaria and Armenia during World Cup qualifying.
After impressing in Napoli's 2-0 win over Serie A leaders Juventus on Sunday, Insigne spoke of his eagerness to make Cesare Prandelli's squad for the global showpiece.
He told Sky Sport Italia: "I am giving my all with the Napoli jersey to reach my objective, which is the World Cup.
"Prandelli is tracking me, I am happy with these performances and hope in the end they will pay off."
The tricky attacker has been a regular feature in Napoli's first team this season, making 19 league starts and appearing from the bench on a further 11 occasions.
