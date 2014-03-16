Insigne targets domestic success, World Cup berth

The 22-year-old forward has represented his country just four times but hopes that his good form for high-flying Napoli will catch Italy coach Cesare Prandelli's eye.

Insigne has helped Rafael Benitez's side climb to third in Serie A, hot on the heels of second-placed Roma.

Napoli have a second leg tie against Porto in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League to come after Sunday's league match against Torino, but Insigne is just taking each game as it comes.

"We don't have a preference between Serie A and the Europa League, as we just want to do well in the next match," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"As for on a personal level, I hope to impress for the rest of the season and to deserve a place at the World Cup in Brazil."

Insigne's last appearance for Italy came in the 2-2 draw against Armenia in October.