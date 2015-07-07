Inter aiming for Champions League return - Icardi

Argentina international striker Mauro Icardi is determined to lead Inter back into the UEFA Champions League after an extended absence.

Inter are set to embark on a fourth consecutive campaign without Champions League football following their eighth-placed finish in Serie A last term.

Roberto Mancini has wasted little time attempting to bridge the gap between Inter and high-flyers Juventus, Roma and Napoli, spending big to sign Geoffrey Kondogbia, Miranda, Jeison Murillo, Martin Montoya and Matteo Bianchetti.

And Icardi, who signed a four-year contract extension in June after topping the league's goalscoring charts, said now is the time for Inter to do better.

"Inter have decided to make a leap," Icardi told Sport Mediaset.

"It's been three or four years without winning anything, we need to get back to playing in the Champions League.

"That's the goal we all have in our heads. The club has done what I expected, they want to build a competitive squad, and the transfer market has shown that, they've already brought in important players.

"Last year was the most important year, I decided to stay at Inter. I became top scorer, and that was a great feeling.

"Now I miss playing for something important, to win the league, or get into Europe. I want Inter to do better things than last year. We want to finish as high as possible."