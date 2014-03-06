Inter chief Thohir plays down De Boer rumours

Rumours in the Italian press have indicated that De Boer is on a list of candidates in the running to take over from Mazzarri should Inter decide to part company with the former Napoli boss, with Thohir expressing his admiration for the Amsterdam Arena boss last week.

De Boer has enjoyed much success with Ajax, leading them to three consecutive Eredivisie titles.

But Thohir insists he has not spoken with the former Netherlands international.

"He's a good coach but at the moment we don't have any discussions with Frank de Boer," Thohir said in a statement on Inter's official website. "I don't know him, and I've never met him.

Inter fans may be forgiven for treating Thohir's comments with caution following previous remarks surrounding the club's transfer policy.

Upon sealing a majority share in the club, the Indonesian stressed that Inter's side would be built around "talented Italian youngsters."

However, Inter's moves in the transfer market have been contradictory to that pledge, with Brazil midfielder Hernanes joining from Lazio in January and 32-year-old defender Nemanja Vidic poised to move to San Siro when his contract at Manchester United expires at the end of the season.

Yet Thohir is pleased with the business Inter have conducted since his takeover, which he feels will add leadership to the side.

"We're building a team for the next few years," Thohir added.

"With Hernanes I think we have leadership in the middle. With Vidic we have a leader in the defence.

"We might add a few players for next season. I think we need to create stability in the team but I think by next season the average age of the team will be 26.5 years old."