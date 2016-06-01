Inter complete Caner signing
Upon the expiration of his Fenerbahce contract, Caner Erkin will make the switch to Inter on a contract until 2019.
Inter have completed the free transfer of Caner Erkin from Fenerbahce on a three-year contract.
The defender's contract with the Turkish giants expires at the end of June, and he has subsequently agreed a deal to move to San Siro with the Serie A side confirming the signing on their official website.
Caner, who has been included in the 23-man Turkey squad for Euro 2016 by Fatih Terim, will be able to link up with his new team-mates from July 1.
The 27-year-old won two Super Lig and two Turkiye Kupasi titles, as well as a Super Kupa, during his six seasons at Fenerbahce.
The news of the signing comes amid reports Inter are set to be taken over by Chinese investors the Suning Group.
