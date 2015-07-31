Inter complete Jovetic signing

Stevan Jovetic has completed a loan move from Manchester City to Inter with a view to a permanent switch to San Siro.

The Serie A club announced last Sunday that Jovetic was poised to arrive in Milan for a medical, with the deal finally completed on Friday.

And the 25-year-old Montenegro forward will now seek to revive his career under Roberto Mancini, after struggling to gain regular first-team action at City following his move from Fiorentina in 2013.

City stated that a season-and-a-half loan deal had been agreed between the two clubs, but it would appear that he will remain at Inter beyond then after the Italian side revealed that their new recruit had put pen to paper on a contract until June 2019.

Inter president Erick Thohir expressed his delight at adding another new face to former City boss Mancini's squad.

Thohir told the club's official website: "We are pleased to announce the arrival of Jovetic.

"This is another important player for our team, a dynamic player that will add even more value to our attack . Mancini will get the best out of him. Welcome Stevan."

Mancini had already brought in the likes of Geoffrey Kondogbia, Miranda, Jeison Murillo and Martin Montoya before securing the services of Jovetic from his former club.