Inter Milan link dismissed by Mancini
By Nick Moore
Roberto Mancini is adamant that he will not answer any distress call from Inter Milan should they come calling for him, while remaining confident his former club pull out of their current slump.
The Nerazzuri have slipped to seventh place in Serie A after a poor run of form and currently find themselves 14 points of league leaders, and city rivals, AC Milan.
A 1-0 defeat to Marseille on Wednesday night has left their dreams of landing their first Champions League since 2010 hanging in the balance.
As a result, manager Claudio Ranieri has come under increased pressure, with reports suggesting trigger-happy president Massimo Moratti could dismiss the former Chelsea boss before the end of the season.
Mancini, along with current Blues boss Andre Villas-Boas, have been linked with a possible switch to Italy should Ranieri be sacked.
However, the Italian manager, who spent four successful years with Inter between 2004 and 2008, has dismissed speculation linking him with a return to the Giuseppe Meazza, insisting he is focused on his project with Manchester City.
"If Moratti called me back and asked me to reconstruct Inter Milan, I would reply that I already made the reconstruction," he told Mediaset Premium.
"Inter also have the qualities to recover themselves. If they get a good result in the Champions League, they can return to how they were four or five weeks ago."
