Inter Milan plan Mazzarri extension by extra year
Inter want to extend Walter Mazzarri's contract by an extra year, president Erick Thohir has confirmed.
Mazzarri was appointed as head coach in May 2013, replacing Andrea Stramaccioni, who had overseen a poor 2012-13 campaign in which Inter finished ninth in Serie A.
The 52-year-old led Inter to a fifth-placed finish in his debut season in charge, with the team showing a marked improvement in performances.
Thohir - who assumed ownership of Inter last October - has now revealed that talks have taken place with Mazzarri about the possibility of extending his present deal by another 12 months to 2016.
"We had a long talk with (technical director) Piero Ausilio and Mazzarri," Thohir told reporters in Milan.
"We want to go forward with him, but haven't decided anything yet.
"He has a contract for one more year, so one plus one is two years. It will be extended to 2016."
Thohir was also coy on speculation linking Inter with a move for Rubin Kazan midfielder Yann M'Vila, adding: "Ask director Ausilio. He knows."
