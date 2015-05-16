Inter must overcome San Siro hoodoo - Mancini

Roberto Mancini believes the weight of expectancy of playing at San Siro is affecting his Inter team after they went down to a late Alvaro Morata strike in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Juventus.

Inter started brightly in the Derby d'Italia contest and took a deserved lead when Mauro Icardi deflected Marcelo Brozovic's long-range effort into the bottom corner.

However, Claudio Marchisio's penaltly levelled it up before the break and a late howler from goalkeeper Samir Handanovic gifted Morata his eighth Serie A goal of the season and the champions all three points.

Inter have won just six times on home turf in Serie A this term, an area that head coach Mancini is keen to address.

"Playing at San Siro weighs on us a lot at this stage," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"San Siro is our home, they are our fans, we have to make it a strength to play here and not a weakness."

The turning point of the match came when Nemanja Vidic chopped down Alessandro Matri in the penalty area four minutes before the break, resulting in Marchisio's equaliser, but Mancini refused to blame the defender.

"He could have been more careful with the penalty challenge, but it happens," he added.