Inter never gave up, says goal hero Icardi

Mauro Icardi hailed Inter's fighting spirit as another late show in the Champions League rescued a point against Barcelona in Group B.

The Nerazzurri netted twice in the closing stages of their previous European home game to defeat Tottenham, but this time Icardi's 87th-minute strike was only enough for a 1-1 draw at San Siro.

The Inter captain was disappointed that his side ran out of time to complete another remarkable turnaround, yet he celebrated a result that looked unlikely when Malcom deservedly put Barca in front just four minutes earlier.

"We played the best team in the world and they scored a typical Barcelona goal," Icardi told Sky Sport Italia. "But we never gave up, we kept fighting and I got the goal.

"We've showed a lot of belief throughout the tournament, as Tottenham scored quite late against us too and we kept fighting then to turn it around. Unfortunately, we just ran out of time here."

Instinct. Skill. Finishing... You name it, he's got it.MAURO IC-AR-DI November 6, 2018

Icardi's effort was a scrambled strike from his first sight of goal, but he credited "lucky charm" Matias Vecino for his role as Luciano Spalletti's team maintained their fine form.

"The goal was fortunate; it fell kindly for me and I was able to turn," he added.

"Matias Vecino is our lucky charm, so we keep him on until the end even if he is falling apart. He always gets a goal or an assist."

While the result ensured Barca's progress to the last 16, Inter now face stiff competition from Spurs, who moved to within three points of them.

Spalletti's side travel to Wembley to meet the Premier League club in their next group clash later this month.