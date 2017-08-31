Inter sign Bastoni, then loan him back to Atalanta

Inter have signed defender Alessandro Bastoni from Atalanta, but will loan him back to their fellow Serie A side for the next two seasons.

Italy youth international Bastoni, 18, has joined Inter on a permanent deal, although will not appear as a home player at San Siro until 2019 at the earliest.

He broke into Atalanta's first team last season, playing three Serie A games as his side were surprise fourth-place finishers, along with an additional Coppa Italia outing.

One of Bastoni's appearances for Atalanta came in a 7-1 away defeat against Inter, although his side had already conceded six before he came off the substitutes' bench.