Inter switch an 'easy decision' for Miranda

Brazil centre-back Miranda says it was an "easy decision" to leave Atletico Madrid and join Inter.

The defender completed his switch to Serie A in early July and is one of seven new arrivals at San Siro as Roberto Mancini looks to revitalise his squad after last season's disappointments.

Inter finished eighth -32 points adrift of champions Juventus - in 2014-15, but Miranda insists those struggles had no impact on his desire to join the club.

"Coming to Inter was an easy decision to make because this is a great club - [that is] motivation enough for anyone," he said. "Roberto Mancini was a major factor in my decision to come here. He's a top coach.

"I've been brought in to help tighten up at the back and I'll put everything I have into it.

"It's a new-look defence and will take a while to get used to playing together. Communication is key. My fellow defenders have all got different attributes but the ones I've seen so far are good.

"Getting into the Champions League is our first target. If we can do even better than that, great.

"Let's think positive. It's still pre-season and conceding goals now is not a problem. We need to work."

Miranda also backed countryman Felipe Melo to make a big impact at San Siro, if he joins from Galatasaray.

"Felipe Melo is an excellent player. We've played together before, he will be a great addition if he joins us."