Inter want Berardi, Candreva and Gabriel Jesus - Thohir

Inter president Erick Thohir has confirmed the club are in talks to sign Domenico Berardi and Antonio Candreva, while new owners Suning Holdings Group are interested in Palmeiras youngster Gabriel Jesus.

In June, the Chinese retailer purchased a 68.55 per cent stake of Inter from Thohir, who became majority shareholder in 2013 and will stay on as president.

At a shareholders' meeting to introduce the new board, the president outlined the Nerazzurri's transfer hopes ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Sassuolo forward Berardi and Lazio winger Candreva are already being discussed, while Gabriel Jesus - a reported target for Barcelona and Real Madrid - could also be targeted.

"We want to build a good team, starting from what is already here," said Thohir.

"We are aiming for Italian players more than anything, but there will be less [activity] than last year.

"We're in talks for Berardi and Candreva, so we'll see what happens, but not much will change on July 1.

"Suning is considering the possibility of bringing Gabriel Jesus, our academy is one of the most important in Italy."

Yaya Toure has been linked with a reunion with Roberto Mancini at Inter, but the Ivorian's agent has claimed UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations could thwart the Italian side's attempts.

Thohir admitted FFP could play a role in their movements, but they will only be looking to sign the best.

"We've signed an agreement regarding FFP, and that's well known," he said.

"We believe in the players currently in the team, and in the next transfer window we'll look for high-level players."