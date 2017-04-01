Interest in Man Utd target Keane 'not rocket science'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says it is "not rocket science" to work out there are big clubs interested in signing defender Michael Keane.

Manchester United are reportedly frontrunners to re-sign the centre-back, who left Old Trafford two seasons ago, while Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool are also said to be in the hunt.

Burnley will reportedly demand £25million for Keane, but Dyche insists the England international, who is under contract to 2018, remains focused on his current club.

"It is not rocket science to work out there's a few interested," Dyche told reporters.

"It is the usual chit-chat. He certainly doesn't seem like he has [had his head turned]."

Dyche warned potential suitors that Burnley do not have a financial need to sell the 24-year-old, who made his England debut against Germany last month.

He continued: "This club is in unbelievable shape. Have you seen the finances? Incredible.

"In my time here there has only been one time, Charlie Austin [in 2013], where we have had to sell a player.

"We have never had to sell, apart from that one where he was running out of contract and the club needed the money, literally needed the money. Since then, we have been in good shape."

Dyche is not a fan of the transfer rumour mill and disagrees with the approach of bosses like Everton's Ronald Koeman, who openly discussed his interest in Keane during the January transfer window.

"The game has changed radically, everyone knows everything, it is like an open book now and I have never known anything like it," he said.

"Managers just talk openly about contract situations, who they are after, what their situation is. If a manager conducted himself like that 10 years ago, he would be asked, 'What do you think you are doing?'

"No one seems to do anything about it. You can only hope or presume the powers that be see it and think, 'That is not quite right'.

"I'm one of the rare ones who doesn't talk about anyone if I can help it, but that is a personal choice."

Burnley are at home to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.