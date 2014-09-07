International Friendly: Bolivia v Mexico

Mexico held Chile to a goalless draw in a friendly in California at the weekend, which was their first game since bowing out of the World Cup in the second round.

Herrera handed debuts to Miguel Angel Herrera and Oswaldo Alanis against the South Americans in a new-look side with the likes of captain Rafael Marquez and Javier Hernandez not included in the squad.

Mexico now turn their attention to facing Bolivia at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver on Tuesday and will be expected to secure their first win since the World Cup, with their opponents coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 hammering against Ecuador.

Bolivia have lost their last two matches against Mexico 5-0 and 5-1, and coach Herrera is eyeing a repeat performance after seeing positive signs in their display against Chile.

"From what I saw [against Chile], whoever plays [when they face Bolivia] must demonstrate at least what was done today," he said after Saturday's game.

"An intensity that way, ball handling, concentration, I think today the team showed very good stuff, all the players have to play in this way, at this level, pace, intensity, if we do so surely will draw positive results."

Mexico will not be able to call on Francisco Javier Rodriguez and Giovani Dos Santos after the duo suffered injuries against Chile, forcing them to return to their clubs.

Chivas USA striker Erick Torres is set to make his debut after he was an unused substitute last time out.

Bolivia were given a harsh lesson by an Ecuador side that was missing some of their regular starters at Lockhart Stadium in Florida on Saturday and have now gone 12 games without a win.