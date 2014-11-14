International Friendly: China 1 New Zealand 1
Chris Wood's late equaliser earned New Zealand a 1-1 international friendly draw with China on Friday.
The Leicester City striker headed home three minutes from time at the Nanchang Bayi Stadium after Wu Lei had given the hosts the lead with a superb strike shortly before the interval.
New Zealand had the better of the early stages, with Marco Rojas having a shot saved 16 minutes in, before teenage defender Bill Tuiloma struck the post with a header from 12 yards from Michael McGlinchey's free-kick.
However, it was Wu who broke the deadlock with an excellent half-volley from 25 yards three minutes before half-time.
An even second period ensued with chances few and far between for both sides.
But Wood snatched a deserved draw for New Zealand in the 87th minute, when he nodded in Deklan Wynne's deep cross from the left.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.