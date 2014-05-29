International Friendly: Colombia v Senegal

Jose Pekerman's men have lost midfielder Edwin Valencia to injury, after the Fluminense man failed to pass fit for their final squad for the Brazil showpiece.

On the brink of making Colombia's final squad is star striker Radamel Falcao, with his recovery from knee surgery clouding his availability.

Camilo Zuniga, a fullback, has also undergone the knife on his knee in October, and remains in doubt to make it to Brazil.

The fixture, though, is Pekerman's final chance to see players in a competitive situation before he is forced to name his 23-man squad for the 2014 finals on June 2.

Colombia have not tasted victory in an international since November - when they beat Belgium 2-0 - drawing with the Netherlands 0-0 and Tunisia 1-1.

Senegal have, although their opposition has not been anywhere near as strong - as they defeated Kosovo 3-1 after drawing 1-1 with Ivory Coast, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Their draw with the Ivorians saw them eliminated from World Cup qualifying, however they are now in Argentina looking to salvage some pride against the Brazil-bound Colombians.

Senegal are ranked 63rd in the FIFA standings, well below the fifth-ranked Colombians.