International Friendly: Egypt 1 Kenya 0

The match presented Shawky Garib's men with a final chance to fine-tune preparations for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, which gets under way in Senegal on Friday.

Egypt were without a host of key players who ply their trade in foreign leagues, and their under-strength XI found it difficult to break down a Kenya side ranked 66 below them in the FIFA rankings.

Khaled Kamar wasted two opportunities to hand Egypt the lead in the first half, before Gamal finally broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break.

The substitute lost his marker before sliding in to meet a Sabri Rahil cross.

Gamal could have made it two before time was up, but saw a side-footed shot tipped over by the goalkeeper.

Garib will hope for better when a number of his top stars return for next week's Senegal clash.