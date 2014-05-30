International Friendly: Germany v Cameroon

A youthful selection failed to impress in a dour goalless draw against Poland earlier this month, with a host of players absent due to club commitments.

Low must name his final 23-man party for Brazil by Monday - meaning the friendly with Cameroon offers a final chance for fringe players to tie down their place in the squad.

Injuries to the likes of Manuel Neuer and Philipp Lahm mean they will not feature in Monchengladbach this weekend and Low could opt to offer a second chance to some of those who featured against Poland.

Germany have not lost since a 4-3 reversal against the United States in June last year, but Low remains keen to gain an extra insight into the capabilities of his squad ahead of the World Cup.

"It is an important opportunity for me once again to gain knowledge, both tactically and on individual players," he said on Friday.

"We will decide who will be in the final 23 to go to Brazil on Sunday after the game."

With Neuer out of Sunday's game, Borussia Dortmund's Roman Weidenfeller is likely to step in for what would be only his second cap.

His coach has dismissed suggestions of a potential rivalry between the respective goalkeepers of Dortmund and Bayern Munich for a starting spot.

Nevertheless, Weidenfeller is eager to impress against Cameroon in the hope he can enjoy a successful debut World Cup.

"For me it is a great honour and opportunity. I have never experienced (the World Cup) and at (the) age (of) 33 to experience a World Cup is priceless," he explained.

"I hope I can experience it to the very end and maybe even hold the cup in my hands."

In what will be the third meeting between the nations, Cameroon will hope to register their first goal against the Germans, having been beaten 2-0 and 3-0 in 2002 and 2004 respectively.

Sunday's fixture represents a third game of the week for Volker Finke's men as they step up their own preparations for the World Cup.

A 2-0 victory over Macedonia on Monday was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay on Thursday.

Finke also has decisions to make regarding the final make-up of his squad, having selected a 28-man provisional party earlier this month.