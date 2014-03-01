International Friendly: Greece v South Korea

The hosts at the Karaiskaki Stadium have not lost in eight international matches, winning seven in that run to help them reach the World Cup finals in Brazil.



Greece are drawn in Group C for the pinnacle event, and will continue their march towards taking on each of Colombia, Japan and Ivory Coast when Korea visit.



Fernando Santos' men have not suffered defeat since losing a World Cup qualifying match away at Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 in March last year, and should they hold off Korea - who are in losing form - their unbeaten run will extend beyond 12 months.



Korea's recent swing of North America saw them beat Costa Rica 1-0, before losing comfortably to both Mexico (4-0) and the United States (2-0).



Myung-Bo Hong's men are also Brazil bound, and will feature in Group H against Belgium, Algeria and Russia.



Santos named his 20-man squad for the hosts on Friday, with star attractions Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Borussia Dortmund), Giorgos Karagounis (Fulham) and Georgios Samaras (Celtic) named.



The coach rested first-choice goalkeepers Orestis Karnezis and Michalis Sifakis.



"Surely the preparation we strive in this friendly is to have some similarities with the teams we will face," Santos said.



"In this context the match against South Korea will help us find similarities with Japan. It is a very good test and will help us against a team with a completely different style than one sees in Europe."



Santos recently announced he would stand down after the World Cup, with the 59-year-old Portuguese revealing 'emotionally it was very difficult'.