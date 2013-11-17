International Friendly: Honduras v Ecuador

The game will take place in Houston, Texas as both sides look ahead to what will be their third finals appearance in Brazil next year.

Both teams took on illustrious opponents at the weekend, Ecuador drawing 0-0 with Argentina in New Jersey, while Honduras' four-match unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt with a 5-0 loss to Brazil in Miami.

Luis Fernando Suarez's Honduras side sealed qualification from the CONCACAF section by finishing third in the final group stage, four points clear of Mexico, who now face an Intercontinental Play-Off with New Zealand for a place at the World Cup.

Suarez's charges went undefeated in their last four qualifying matches, including a 2-1 win in Mexico and a 1-0 home success over fellow qualifiers Costa Rica to seal their place at a second successive finals.

Ahead of the the two friendlies, Suarez said the games would act as good opportunity for his squad to show what they can achieve.

"These games are a reward for the players," he said.

"The call is in recognition of the achievements that we are very satisfied. It is the best opportunity to demonstrate our conditions and know where we are.

"I honestly feel like I have a very great desire to play these games. (Our) rivals are going to demand the most and that's good."

Ecuador progressed after finishing in fourth, the final automatic qualifying berth in the South American section, but it was an unconvincing end to the campaign for Reinaldo Rueda's men, who won just one of their final six matches to pip Uruguay to the fourth spot on goal difference.

The final four matches were played under a cloud following the sudden death of talismanic striker Christian Benitez in July, although the team were able to respond when it mattered most, with the solitary victory in that final run of games coming via a 1-0 home win in the crucial clash with Uruguay.

Forward Frickson Erazo and defender Gabriel Achilier underlined the importance of the friendly encounters as a chance to both test themselves and develop a strong team ethos.

"These are very important games," said Erazo, "because both teams qualified for the World Cup."

"In these games, we have to stay focused on doing well," said Achilier.

"That will help us for the World Cup, at which we will give our lives if we have to, for the good of the team."