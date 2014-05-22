International Friendly: Morocco v Mozambique

The former goalkeeper assumed the reins from interim boss Hassan Benabicha earlier this month, appointing Mustapha Hadji as his assistant.

Zaki, who represented his country at the 1984 Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup in Mexico two years later, is now into the third decade of his managerial career.

His previous stint in the Morocco hot seat came between 2002 and 2005 and included a run to the final of the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations, but Zaki resigned from the post after failing to guide his side to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Mozambique take a break from Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to visit Faro for the fixture on Friday.

Joao Chissano's men are all but guaranteed of a place in the second round of qualifying after defeating South Sudan 5-0 in the opening leg of their first-round tie on Sunday.

That result brought an end to a 10-game winless run, but there is no question that Mozambique will be facing a step up in opposition this week, ahead of the return leg with South Sudan on May 30.

While South Sudan languish at the bottom end of the FIFA world rankings in 201st, Morocco, who qualify automatically for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations as hosts, are 76th - 38 places higher than Mozambique.

But the men from the south-east of Africa will not be daunted by facing Morocco, having given their opponents a scare in the second round of qualifying for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Miro and Domingues gave Mozambique a 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg of the tie, but Morocco hit the back of the net four times on home soil to book their place in the tournament.

Mozambique had been due to meet World Cup-bound Iran earlier this month, but that fixture was cancelled after a dispute over the date it was to be played.