International Friendly: Netherlands v Colombia

Louis van Gaal's side last suffered defeat back in August 2012 at the hands of Belgium.

Netherlands also displayed superb form in qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, dropping just two points and conceding a mere five goals en route to top spot in UEFA Group D.

However, the Dutch head into the game at the Amsterdam Arena on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Japan on Friday.

They are likely to face an even tougher test against Colombia, but will have to cope without injured defender Jetro Willems, who has been replaced in the squad by Patrick van Aanholt, while Feyenoord's Bruno Martins Indi is also unavailable.

Netherlands have never played Colombia in their history, and the first meeting between the sides should prove a competitive encounter.

Indeed, Colombia were excellent as they qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

Jose Pekerman's men finished second behind Argentina in the CONMEBOL group after taking 30 points from 16 games.

They go into this encounter on the back of a fine 2-0 win over Belgium on Thursday, Radamel Falcao and Victor Ibarbo scoring in the second half to ensure victory.

Monaco striker Falcao promises to be the visitors' main threat having scored nine goals in Colombia's qualifying campaign.

Yet Netherlands defender Ron Vlaar is relishing the task of facing the former Atletico Madrid man.

"These are the duels you look forward to as a player," he said.

"Colombia is a completely different game. We can show what we have learned from the game against Japan."