International Friendly: Netherlands v Mexico

Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink has endured a difficult start since agreeing to replace Louis van Gaal for a second spell in charge of the national team, with his side losing two of their opening three Euro 2016 qualifiers.

The 68-year-old caused a stir last week when he vowed to resign as coach if they fail to with their next European Championship qualifier with Latvia on Sunday.

Huntelaar did not expect to hear such comments from Hiddink and the striker is eager to play his part in turning around his country's fortunes.

"[It was] surprising," he told De Telegraaf. "But now we just want to play football instead of keeping talking."

Midfielder Jordy Clasie echoed Huntelaar's sentiments and expects to beat Latvia.

"I have never heard such a thing from a coach," he commented. "But it doesn't matter because we're going to win."

Netherlands face a tricky friendly against Miguel Herrera's Mexico at Ajax's Amsterdam Arena before the Latvia clash.

Hiddink has been forced to rejig his squad with Ajax's Davy Klaassen (groin) and Milan's Nigel De Jong (hamstring) ruled out.

QPR midfielder Leroy Fer and PSV forward Luuk de Jong come in as replacements - the latter returning to the international scene following a near three-year exile.

The fixture sees the two nations lock horns just five months after Netherlands controversially knocked Mexico out of the World Cup at the last 16 stage.

Mexico, who have not lost in four matches since that game, were leading with just two minutes left on the clock before a Wesley Sneijder equaliser and Huntelaar's injury-time penalty sealed the turnaround.

Netherlands winger Arjen Robben was accused of diving to win the crucial spot-kick, and Herrera admits the incident still rankles with him.

"I still say the referee made a decisive mistake," he said. "You can imagine how that feels during a World Cup.

"If you then lose and in the way that happened to us, you go broke. At least I do. A win [on Wednesday] should be the first important step towards the real revenge over the next four years."

Herrera has named Carlos Vela in his squad for the matches with Netherlands and Belarus six days later.

The Real Sociedad man has not played for his country in three years, and has reportedly twice turned down the chance to return to the Mexico fold.

But Herrera is confident of the forward's commitment.

"He's excited to come back, he is committed and ready to give us everything he knows," he told ESPN.

Enrique Perez will not feature, as the Atlas defender is ruled out through injury and has been replaced by Pachuca's Carlos Rodriguez.