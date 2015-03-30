International Friendly: Peru v Venezuela

Sanvicente was left frustrated last week as he watched Venezuela give up a lead to lose 2-1 away to Jamaica, but he remains confident his team can take a step forward in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Friday's loss to Jamaica was Venezuela's first defeat of 2015 after back-to-back wins against Honduras in February.

Sanvicente claimed his side handed Jamaica opportunities to score in Montego Bay, while he argued Venezuela should have found a way to break down the hosts' defence more often.

"We made many faults at the start and a couple of mistakes we paid for dearly," Sanvicente said after the match.

"In addition we failed to have the patience to achieve the pass and counteract their defensive block. However, I think with work that can improve."

Gabriel Cichero gave Venezuela the lead in the 13th minute in Jamaica but the home side equalised almost immediately through Giles Barnes, while Darren Mattocks struck the winner for the hosts two minutes prior to the hour mark.

Sanvicente has just two more games to fine-tune his line-up before the Copa America, where they have been grouped with Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Venezuela will come up against an underworked Peru on Tuesday, as Ricardo Gareca's side have yet to play a match in 2015, while they travel to Bolivia at the end of May.

Peru have just two friendlies this year before the Copa America, with a match against Mexico scheduled for early June.

Gareca will be looking for new goal-scoring options against Venezuela, as his two leading marksmen from 2014 have not been selected by the Argentine coach.

Melgar midfielder Carlos Ascues scored five goals for Peru last year, while Corinthians striker Paolo Guerrero struck twice.

With Claudio Pizarro (19 goals in 76 games for Peru) out injured, and with Jefferson Farfan (17 in 64) having only just returned to club duties, Peru are undermanned up front.

Sporting Lisbon's Andre Carrillo is the only one of the three forwards in Gareca's squad to have scored for Peru's senior team.

Carrillo has one goal in 22 caps.