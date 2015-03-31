International Friendly: Puerto Rico 0 Canada 3

Ricketts opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before substitutes Edwini-Bonsu and Larin completed the scoring for Benito Floro's men in the second half at Bayamon FC Soccer Complex.

Canada face sterner challenges in the coming months with a World Cup qualifying tie against British Virgin Islands or Dominica in June, followed by the Gold Cup that starts in July.

But Canada continued their winning form away from home, three days after edging Guatemala 1-0 in Florida.

Canada made a bright start to proceedings, albeit with no reward, with Marcus Haber denied inside 30 minutes, while Julian de Guzman hit the post.

The visitors eventually made the breakthrough three minutes before half-time, Ricketts - one of 12 players in the Canada squad based outside of North America - firing the ball past Puerto Rico goalkeeper Matthew Sanchez at the second attempt.

Canada continued where they left off in the second half, dominating possession without adding to their lead as headed chances flashed wide of the post.

But substitute Edwini-Bonsu, who replaced Nik Ledgerwood during the interval, managed to double Canada's lead on the hour-mark.

Edwini-Bonsu created some space for himself and buried his opportunity in clinical fashion.

Canada were not done there as Larin added a third from close range in the 77th minute - 12 minutes after coming on for Haber.