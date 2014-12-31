International Friendly: Qatar 2 Oman 2

Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali handed Oman the advantage in the 11th minute of the Asian Cup warm-up fixture, and Paul Le Guen's men were soon two in front.

Jaber Al-Owaisi found the net shortly before the hour mark as Oman went in at half-time with a comfortable advantage.

Catpain Abdullah reduced the deficit when he found the net in the 54th minute, before earning a hard-fought draw three minutes later.

Oman line up alongside South Korea, Kuwait and hosts Australia in Group A at the tournament that gets under way next month, while Qatar are in Group C with United Arab Emirates, Iran and Bahrain.

The tournament kicks off on January 9 with Australia's fixture against Kuwait.