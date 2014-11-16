International Friendly: Slovenia v Colombia

The South American nation - ranked third in the world - produced their latest success against the United States at Craven Cottage on Friday, coming from behind to win 2-1.

Colombia - skippered by their youngest ever captain, Real Madrid's James Rodriguez - cancelled out Jozy Altidore's early penalty through Carlos Bacca on the hour.

And Teofilo Gutierrez's winner, scored with just three minutes left, extended their streak.

Confidence is high in Colombia's camp, despite the absence of injured Radamel Falcao, and coach Jose Pekerman felt Friday's win bodes well for the future.

"[It] was a hard game against a team [United States] that plays well," Pekerman said.

"We went behind early on but I am pleased with how my team responded.

"My players never gave up and fought until the end to get the win.

"We are on the right path."

Colombia's path next leads them to Slovenia - a team they have never played before.

In-form forward Bacca will be out to continue his hot streak of form after an outstanding start to the season for both club and country.

The Sevilla man has netted seven times in 11 Liga appearances this season, while he also bagged a double in Colombia's 3-0 friendly win over El Salvador last month.

Slovenia won their two games in October - their only victories of the calendar year - without conceding but came unstuck at Wembley on Saturday, where they suffered a 3-1 defeat to England.

They briefly held the lead after Jordan Henderson's 58th-minute own goal but Wayne Rooney's penalty levelled proceedings just a minute later.

And Danny Welbeck netted two late goals to seal an unconvincing win for England.

Slovenia have scored just four times in their seven matches this year, though, and will need to be better in front of goal if they are to upset another more-fancied opponent.