International Friendly: Turkey v Sweden

Hamren's future looked to be in doubt after Sweden were denied a spot at the 2014 World Cup by a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal, who ran out 4-2 winners on aggregate.

The Real Madrid forward scored all four of Portugal's goals in the tie to book them a place in Brazil and Hamren was initially unwilling to commit to staying on as Sweden's head coach.

However, the 56-year-old, who took the job in 2009, agreed a new deal in December and started this year with back-to-back friendly victories over Moldova and Iceland.

He now has to strike the balance between maintaining Sweden's new-found momentum and giving emerging talent and fringe players an opportunity to impress ahead of the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, which begins with a visit to Austria in September.

With that in mind, Hamren has called up uncapped Fulham forward Muamer Tankovic and young pair Emil Krafth and Oscar Hiljemark.

"This will be a small fresh start after last year's World Cup qualifier and play-off," Hamren told the Swedish Football Association's website.

"We will test some new things in the matches this spring and that means of course (using) some (players) who have been previously unavailable.

"I want to stress that those who are missing now have an equal chance to be featured in the fall when qualifying kicks off."

After their visit to Turkey, Sweden have an away friendly against Scandinavian rivals Denmark, a home clash versus Belgium, and then a trip to Vienna to open their qualifying campaign.

While the play-offs signified the end of the road for Sweden, Turkey could only muster a fourth-place finish in Group D.

Since being appointed for a third time in August, Fatih Terim has guided the country to five wins from six matches - with their only defeat coming against group winners the Netherlands.

Turkey will again meet the Dutch in qualifying for the European Championships in France, with their campaign getting under way against Iceland in Reykjavik in September.

The meeting with Sweden will be Terim's 99th match at the helm across his three terms, but he will be unable to offer Hertha Berlin midfielder Tolga Cigerci a debut after he picked up an injury against Freiburg on Friday.

The 21-year-old, linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months, has opted to represent Turkey despite playing for Germany at youth level.