International Friendly: USA v Colombia

The US have only lost three games this year - with two of those defeats coming against Germany and Belgium at the World Cup - and travel to London to face another team who impressed in Brazil.

Klinsmann has named a strong squad for the clash at Craven Cottage, with 16 of his World Cup players making the trip.

The German can call on the likes of experienced trio DaMarcus Beasley, Jermaine Jones and Jozy Altidore, and the head coach is keen for them to help the younger contingent settle into international football.

"We want to finish 2014 on a high note and continue to try to meet the top teams eye to eye," Klinsmann said.

"In these last two games we want our veterans to really become mentors both on and off the field, and we want to see our youngsters take advantage of the opportunity to make their case and grow from the experience.

"These performances will set the tone for 2015."

Colombia, meanwhile, arrive in the English capital having lost to just one nation since September 2013 - Brazil, who overcame them in the World Cup quarter-finals and a friendly two months ago.

Coach Jose Pekerman has drafted in three new faces for the South Americans' trip to Europe - they also play Slovenia next Tuesday - with Brayan Angulo, Daniel Bocanegra and Leandro Castellanos in line for their senior international bows.

Striker Jackson Martinez is a regular in Pekerman's squad, and the Porto man is expecting a stern test against the US.

"It is always a joy to be here with my peers," he said. "I am ready to contribute to the collective good of the team.

"The United States have evolved, they have highly trained players and are a strong team."

Martinez could be set to lead the line at Craven Cottage in the absence of Colombia's star forward Radamel Falcao, who has been omitted from the squad due to a calf injury.