International Friendly: Venezuela 2 Honduras 1

Noel Sanvicente's Venezuela snapped a five-match losing streak courtesy of a 3-2 victory in San Pedro Sula, Honduras last week.

And the South Americans proved that result was no fluke, albeit following the first-half dismissal of Jorge Claros, with goals from Franklin Lucena and substitute Romulo Otero cancelling out Anthony Lozano's opener at Estadio Rafael Agustin Tovar.

Hosts Venezuela only made one change from last week's trip to Honduras, Edder Farias replacing Otero up front.

The Hondurans, meanwhile, rung the changes, with no less than seven new faces in the starting line-up - Noel Valladares, Wilmer Crisanto, Johnny Leveron, Carlos Sanchez, Henry Figueroa and Claros given the nod ahead of Donis Escober, Carlos Palacios, Juan Montes, David Velasquez, Boniek Garcia and Luis Garrido.

Honduras set out to avenge their 3-2 loss to Venezuela last week, when Jorge Luis Pinto's men struck twice in the final 10 minutes.

And the Central American outfit made a bright start away from home, after Lozano opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

Lozano, who was on target last week, rose highest to power his header off the ground and past Venezuela goalkeeper Alain Baroja.

However, Venezuela responded immediately, with Lucena equalising three minutes later after the midfielder's header was deemed to have crossed the line.

Honduras went into the half-time break down a man following a second yellow card to Claros.

And that proved decisive as Venezuela made the most of their numerical advantage in the second half.

Substitute Otero put the home side ahead in the 57th minute following a howler from goalkeeper Valladares, which allowed the Caracas midfielder to chest the ball over the line for what proved to be the winner.