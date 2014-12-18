Inzaghi confident of 'great things' for Milan

Milan face Roma in their final game before the winter interval having claimed an impressive 2-0 win over Napoli last weekend.

Inzaghi's side sit sixth in the Italian top flight following that victory, but Saturday's visit to the Stadio Olimpico promises to be a tougher challenge.

Roma are just a point behind league leaders Juventus as they seek to win the Scudetto for the first time since 2001, but Inzaghi is undaunted ahead of the clash and believes that Milan can be successful in the new year when their injured players return.

"It's a match that every player wants to play in," Inzaghi said. "We know that on paper it's a tough match, but a side like Milan that aims high has to go there and play an open game.

"We have to play the perfect match. We're Milan and we're not afraid of anyone. We're ready and I've noted that the players are very motivated, they cannot wait to play a match like this. I am calm and I think we will have a great match.

"I am always very calm because I see how the players train. We have very little to lose against Roma. It would be important to obtain a positive result for our future.

"I look at the performance, and I hope that after a great match against Napoli, the team repeats that type display. It won't be easy but we've prepared for it well, the squad is focused.

"I am satisfied with the desire and the attitude. It's good to note that there is a nice harmony from the words of the players.

"After the winter break we will have a complete squad and I am sure that with a full squad we can achieve great things. I am satisfied, but it would be very important to get a result in Rome."