Inzaghi hits out at Milan bust-up rumours

Filippo Inzaghi has hit out at media reports of a bust-up between himself and members of his Milan squad.

Milan's poor season suffered a new low point in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Udinese, which led to an apology from head coach Inzaghi.

Worse was to follow for Milan's suffering supporters as reports in the Italian media suggested an argument had taken place between Inzaghi and his squad in the aftermath of the defeat.

Midfielder Nigel de Jong was said to be one of the players involved in the spat, although the Dutchman took to Twitter to write: "Press is the press for a reason. Always looking for a hype. Don't assume the first thing you are reading is the truth.

"You can have an argument as adults, but always with respect. If there is one who knows the value of this shirt it is our coach. As that being said let's move on to what's important. Leaving this issue for what it is and do the talking on the pitch together."

Inzaghi has also had his say on the matter and urged his team to show their spirit in the best possible manner by beating Genoa at San Siro on Wednesday.

"A lot of false things have been said which is not nice and our best answer would be to do well against Genoa," he told Milan's official website.

"We can show how much this club means to the players and how much we want to do well for the fans."

Milan's poor showing against Udinese led to Inzaghi and the squad remaining at the club's training base at Milanello for an indefinite "retreat".

"I know exactly what happened, all the players immediately agreed the retreat was the best thing for everyone," Inzaghi added.

"We have to play with heart and bounce back, every player has to do more."