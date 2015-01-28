Inzaghi out to freshen up struggling Milan

Inzaghi's side have not won in five league games and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday after a 1-0 defeat to Lazio at San Siro.

The club have already sealed Alessio Cerci's return to Italy and are reportedly close to signing Spartak Moscow's Salvatore Bocchetti, with Inzaghi eager for new arrivals and a much-needed win.

"When we have a full squad we will be able to give continuity to the players and we can make up for lost ground," Inzaghi told reporters.

"I know the club wants to strengthen this squad, if the players do arrive to strengthen it then I will be happy about that. We're just missing a win to reignite that spark.

"I know the environment is down. The fans supported us, I see that the team is giving all that it has but this isn't enough and so we will have to continue working hard.

"I hope to get Milan back to what the fans are used to soon. It's hard for all coaches at the start but I believe we will be able to get out of this moment."