Ireland lose Given for Poland showdown

Republic of Ireland have called up Newcastle United's Rob Elliot as a replacement for goalkeeper Shay Given, who will miss the decisive Euro 2016 qualifier away to Poland on Sunday.

Given, 39, suffered a knee injury in the first half of his team's surprise 1-0 win over world champions Germany in Dublin on Thursday.

The Stoke City player was replaced by Darren Randolph in the 44th minute at Aviva Stadium and it has now been confirmed he will play no part in the crucial showdown with direct rivals Poland in Warsaw.

"Rob Elliot has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA 2016 European Championship qualifying game against Poland in Warsaw on Sunday, October 11," the FAI said in a statement.

"The Newcastle United goalkeeper comes in as a replacement for Shay Given, who suffered a knee injury in the 1-0 victory over Germany and will report back to his club for further assessment."

In some good fitness news for Martin O'Neill's team, the FAI confirmed both Seamus Coleman and Marc Wilson will be available for the match at Stadion Narodowy after missing the win over Germany.

Ireland are third in Group D of qualifying, level on 18 points with second-placed Poland and one point back from leaders Germany.

Ireland and Poland both hold a superior head-to-head record over Joachim Low's men.

A draw in Warsaw coupled with a shock win for Georgia in Leipzig would see the 2014 World Cup winners sensationally fail to automatically qualify for the European Championship finals in France next year, although that scenario is admittedly unlikely.

A win for Ireland over Poland, meanwhile, would secure at least second place and automatic qualification at the expense of the Euro 2012 co-hosts.