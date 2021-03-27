Ireland v Luxembourg live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

Ireland v Luxembourg live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 27th March, 7:45pm GMT

The Republic of Ireland will look to kick start their World Cup qualifying campaign on Saturday, as Luxembourg visit Dublin's Aviva Stadium hoping to cause an upset.

Three points would not only give Stephen Kenny's side an early boost in the campaign, it would also hand the Ireland boss his first win in charge. A 3-2 defeat to Serbia in his side's previous qualifying fixture made Kenny the first Ireland boss not to win any of his opening nine games since Mick Meagan oversaw the same miserable run between 1968 and 1971.

Six of Kenny's games have ended in defeat, as Ireland finished third in their UEFA Nations League group and fell just short in the Euro 2020 playoff qualification rounds.

The Serbia loss also saw Ireland fall beneath Luxembourg in the Group A rankings despite Saturday's visitors having not played a game yet.

Second place in Group A will still be the goal for Kenny's side - meaning a playoff spot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - and Luxembourg's represents the best chance yet to get points on the board.

Despite being a small nation with little footballing heritage, however, Luxembourg are no pushovers. The Red Lions enjoyed a decent UEFA Nations League campaign last autumn, winning three games against similar sized opponents.

If Luxembourg avoid defeat at the Aviva Stadium - where the home side haven't won in four matches - it could spell the end of Kenny's reign in the dugout. He has been in charge for a little over a year - having replaced Mick McCarthy in 2020 - yet results have been extremely underwhelming during that time.

These sides have squared-off five times in history, with ireland winning all of them. A good omen, if ever there was one.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

