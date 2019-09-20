Ireland’s Bohemians field 14-year-old

Irish club Bohemians handed a league debut to a 14-year-old on Friday night as they drew 0-0 at Derry.

Evan Ferguson was introduced as a substitute late in the second half of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match, replacing Luke Wade-Slater.

The young attacker previously featured for Bohs in a pre-season friendly at home against Chelsea in July, coming off the bench for a confident performance in a 1-1 draw in Frank Lampard’s first match as Chelsea manager.

Bohemian forward Evan Ferguson made a substitute appearance against Chelsea on Wednesday—he’s just 14 years old 😳 pic.twitter.com/UXPB7akevX

— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 12, 2019

That included sending a shot just wide, then being involved in the build-up to the hosts’ equaliser, stepping over the ball before it was fired in by Eric Molloy.

Ferguson, son of former Bohs defender Barry Ferguson, was born in October, 2004, the same month in which Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona.