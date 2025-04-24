Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored 15 or more Premier League goals before the age of 21?

Can you name this teenage marvel?

Welcome back to our latest FourFourTwo quiz.

The Premier League has produced some superb goalscorers over the years, and we want you to name the ones who have scored 15 or more goals before the age of 21.

There are some huge names, including those who have turned out for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United - so how many can you guess?

We're slapping six minutes on the clock and need you to tell us the 23 Premier League players who have netted 15 or more goals before the age of 21.

Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Best of luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

