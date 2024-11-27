Is Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo injured? Premier League injury update

Bournemouth have had some brilliant performances this season, beating both Arsenal and Manchester City at home, as well as drawing away to Aston Villa.

However, they have also lost Leicester, Brighton and Brentford in their last six games, showing an inconsistency that has left them 13th in the league.

They face Wolves away from home this weekend in the Premier League, who are unbeaten in four games and have pulled themselves out of the relegation zone after a calamitous start to the season.

Is Antoine Semenyo injured this weekend?

Semenyo has been a bright spark for Bournemouth this season, providing four goals and one assist in the league.

The Ghanaian international also has the second-highest shout count in the league, averaging 4.43 per game, behind Erling Haaland. However Bournemouth will have to do without Semenyo against Wolves.

Semenyo is not injured so Bournemouth will only miss the forward for one game.

Yet he is suspended for one game as he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Brighton.

Premier League rules state that any player who receives five yellow cards in the first 18 games of the season will receive a one-game ban.

The Cherries have good attacking depth, including Evanilson, who has scored four goals in the league this season, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert and Enes Unal.

No team has conceded more goals than Wolves this season, so Andoni Iraola, who ranked at no.32 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, will be hoping his side will not miss Semenyo’s attacking threat too much.

He will return in time for a tough test at home to Tottenham on the 5th December.