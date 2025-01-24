Is Enzo Fernandez injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has mixed news on the injury front as his side prepare for their visit to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez were all unavailable for Chelsea's 3-1 win over Wolves on Monday evening the last time the Blues were in action.

Cole Palmer was meanwhile considered a doubt for that game but got through a knock to play most of the game before being substituted six minutes from time. Palmer is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now.

Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill returns for Chelsea against Manchester City 'probable'

Levi Colwill is 'probably' going to be available this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

And now, Chelsea expect to be able to welcome centre-back Colwill and playmaker Fernandez back into the fold for their voyage to face a City side who sit just two points behind them in the table.

Maresca said: "Probably Levi and Enzo could be ready [to feature against Man City]. It depends on today’s (Friday's) session."

Manchester City academy graduate Romeo Lavia joined Chelsea from Southampton in 2023 (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Palmer is again expected to be available for selection against his former club, but Lavia has been ruled out to face the side that briefly nurtured him as an academy prospect before he joined Southampton in 2022.

Chelsea are hoping to make it back-to-back Premier League wins after going five without a win prior to their victory at Molineux.

Goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke sealed the three points for Chelsea in that game, despite Robert Sanchez's error allowing Matt Doherty to equalise on the stroke of half time.

The goalkeeper has come in for criticism for his erratic performances this season but has retained Maresca's faith as first choice so far this campaign.

Chelsea were talked up as potential challengers to league leaders Liverpool for the title this season going into Christmas, but their poor run of form has seen them drop down to fourth in the table, ten points shy of Arne Slot's side, who still have a game in hand.

City would overtake Chelsea with a victory at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday's 5:30pm kick off, and Newcastle would do likewise if they secure a win away to bottom side Southampton earlier in the day.