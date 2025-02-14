Is Nicolas Jackson injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Chelsea forward

Nicolas Jackson went off injured against West Ham earlier this month

The last thing Enzo Maresca needed was an injury blow to his talismanic centre-forward as Chelsea look to re-assert their top four credentials following a tricky run of form.

Chelsea remain in the top four ahead of travelling to face Brighton and Hove Albion again on Friday night, hot on the heels of having been dumped out of the FA Cup in an identical fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Young buck Nicolas Jackson was absent for Chelsea on that occasion having gone off injured in the second half of his side's 2-1 victory over West Ham the previous Monday night.

Nicolas Jackson injury latest ahead of Brighton v Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson missed Chelsea's FA Cup trip to Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has since been confirmed that Jackson has suffered a hamstring injury alongside fellow centre-forward Marc Guiu.

And Maresca confirmed at his Thursday afternoon press conference just how long Chelsea expect to be without Jackson.

Enzo Mareca has confirmed the extent of Nicolas Jackson's injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "Nico will be out until the [mid-March] international break and probably available after the international break.

"We knew it was a muscular problem but we didn't know how important it was because of his reaction. We all thought it was not a big injury, but unfortunately, he had a scan and it will be around six to eight weeks."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That prognosis would put Jackson's earliest return date at Wednesday April 2, when Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action.

Nicolas Jackson has hit nine goals for Chelsea this season (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea go into this weekend two points ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle, who will face each other on Saturday afternoon.

Another defeat for Chelsea at Brighton would leave them open to being caught by any winner from that game, as well as seventh-placed Bournemouth.