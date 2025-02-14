Is Nicolas Jackson injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Chelsea forward
Nicolas Jackson has not featured since going off injured against West Ham earlier this month
The last thing Enzo Maresca needed was an injury blow to his talismanic centre-forward as Chelsea look to re-assert their top four credentials following a tricky run of form.
Chelsea remain in the top four ahead of travelling to face Brighton and Hove Albion again on Friday night, hot on the heels of having been dumped out of the FA Cup in an identical fixture on Saturday afternoon.
Young buck Nicolas Jackson was absent for Chelsea on that occasion having gone off injured in the second half of his side's 2-1 victory over West Ham the previous Monday night.
Nicolas Jackson injury latest ahead of Brighton v Chelsea
It has since been confirmed that Jackson has suffered a hamstring injury alongside fellow centre-forward Marc Guiu.
And Maresca confirmed at his Thursday afternoon press conference just how long Chelsea expect to be without Jackson.
He said: "Nico will be out until the [mid-March] international break and probably available after the international break.
"We knew it was a muscular problem but we didn't know how important it was because of his reaction. We all thought it was not a big injury, but unfortunately, he had a scan and it will be around six to eight weeks."
That prognosis would put Jackson's earliest return date at Wednesday April 2, when Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action.
Chelsea go into this weekend two points ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle, who will face each other on Saturday afternoon.
Another defeat for Chelsea at Brighton would leave them open to being caught by any winner from that game, as well as seventh-placed Bournemouth.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
