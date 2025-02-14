Is Nicolas Jackson injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Chelsea forward

By
published

Nicolas Jackson has not featured since going off injured against West Ham earlier this month

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea winces after pulling a muscle in his thigh during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United FC at Stamford Bridge on February 3, 2025 in London, England
Nicolas Jackson went off injured against West Ham earlier this month (Image credit: Alamy)

The last thing Enzo Maresca needed was an injury blow to his talismanic centre-forward as Chelsea look to re-assert their top four credentials following a tricky run of form.

Chelsea remain in the top four ahead of travelling to face Brighton and Hove Albion again on Friday night, hot on the heels of having been dumped out of the FA Cup in an identical fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Young buck Nicolas Jackson was absent for Chelsea on that occasion having gone off injured in the second half of his side's 2-1 victory over West Ham the previous Monday night.

Nicolas Jackson injury latest ahead of Brighton v Chelsea

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson missed Chelsea's FA Cup trip to Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has since been confirmed that Jackson has suffered a hamstring injury alongside fellow centre-forward Marc Guiu.

And Maresca confirmed at his Thursday afternoon press conference just how long Chelsea expect to be without Jackson.

Enzo Maresca in a Chelsea press conference

Enzo Mareca has confirmed the extent of Nicolas Jackson's injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "Nico will be out until the [mid-March] international break and probably available after the international break.

"We knew it was a muscular problem but we didn't know how important it was because of his reaction. We all thought it was not a big injury, but unfortunately, he had a scan and it will be around six to eight weeks."

That prognosis would put Jackson's earliest return date at Wednesday April 2, when Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action.

Nicolas Jackson in his early days at Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson has hit nine goals for Chelsea this season (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea go into this weekend two points ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle, who will face each other on Saturday afternoon.

Another defeat for Chelsea at Brighton would leave them open to being caught by any winner from that game, as well as seventh-placed Bournemouth.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

More news
Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates scoring a goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Everton FC at Villa Park on September 14, 2024 in Birmingham, England.

Is Ollie Watkins injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Aston Villa forward
Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts before the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 6, 2025.

Liverpool open to shock sale of player who is the best in the world in his position: report
Naomi Girma of Chelsea waves to the crowd as she is unveiled as a Chelsea player prior to the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on January 26, 2025 in London, England.

Is Naomi Girma injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Chelsea defender
See more latest